FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Vanke says H1 net profit up 22.3 pct from year earlier
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 6, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

China Vanke says H1 net profit up 22.3 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the largest mainland Chinese property developer by sales, reported a 22.3 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2013.

Net profit for the first half totalled 4.56 billion yuan. Chinese authorities capped developers’ selling prices of their projects in major cities, such as Beijing and Shenzhen, as part of the government’s efforts to contain housing inflation as the economy slows.

Growth in China’s real estate investment slowed in the first half of this year, dragging on the economy, while property sales cooled but were still at relatively high levels due to strong housing demand.

Shenzhen-listed Vanke’s shares are down 1.9 percent so far this year, compared with a 9.1 percent slide on the CSI300 index which groups the country’s biggest listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Langi Chiang; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.