UPDATE 1-Raising Vanke stake, Evergrande ups ante in battle for China's no. 1 home builder

By Clare Jim and Meg Shen

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group bolstered its hand in a tussle for control of China's largest home builder on Wednesday, spending more than $600 million to raise its stake in China Vanke Co Ltd to 8.29 percent.

The move by industry no. 2 Evergrande to buy a further 1.45 percent of Vanke sent the latter's shares sharply higher. While Evergrande said the deal was "an investment", without further comment, analysts said it gave the highly acquisitive firm more bargaining power in a saga that has convulsed Vanke this year.

In August Evergrande spent $2.2 billion buying nearly 7 percent of Vanke - without ever disclosing exactly why - and taking a central role in a battle that sees Vanke seeking to ward off a potential takeover from financial firm Baoneng Group, its biggest shareholder.

Vanke jumped more than 5 percent to an 11-month trading high on Thursday in Hong Kong. The company declined to comment, while Evergrande didn't comment beyond a stock exchange filing announcing its purchase.

"Evergrande is a touchstone for Vanke's management and major shareholders," said RHB Research analyst Toni Ho. "Holding a larger stake would allow it (Evergrande) to sell at a better price later, or gain more business opportunities with these (other shareholder) parties."

While Evergrande's intentions towards Vanke remain unclear, some analysts have said it might seek seats on Vanke's board at the latter's next annual shareholder meeting in March.

The meeting is likely to be key in determining the future of Vanke, worth more than $40 billion by market value.

Fearing a hostile takeover bid by Baoneng, Vanke's management announced in June a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd. Both Baoneng and Vanke's second-largest shareholder, China Resources Co Ltd, have said they would oppose the deal.

Evergrande itself has captured investor attention after amassing $57 billion in debt, almost six times its market value, on corporate mergers and land acquisitions. Its shares edged up 0.2 percent on Thursday, while the benchmark Hong Kong index was up 1.9 percent.

While listed in Hong Kong, Evergrande said last month it's planning a backdoor listing in mainland China by injecting almost all of its property assets into a Shenzhen company, a move to make it easier to raise funds. Mainland-listed firms also command higher valuations than those in Hong Kong, helped by a large pool of retail investors.