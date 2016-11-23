FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke says Evergrande ups stake to 10 pct
November 23, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 9 months ago

China Vanke says Evergrande ups stake to 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said on Wednesday that China Evergrande Group had bought another 551.96 million A shares in Vanke in August and November, doubling its stake in the developer to 10 percent.

Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare high-profile and complex corporate battle, said Evergrande and nine of its controlled firms had hiked their stakes in the company to 1.10 billion A shares during Aug. 12-22 and Nov. 9-22, from 551.96 million A shares, or 5 percent of the issued share capital.

"The change in shareholding does not lead to a change in the company's largest shareholder," Vanke said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, adding the change in shareholding does not trigger a general offer. It gave no further details.

Last week, Evergrande said it had nudged up its stake in Vanke to 9.45 percent, adding that it had spent 22.3 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) to amass its holding so far. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

