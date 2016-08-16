FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vanke shares set to rise as Chinese boardroom battle heats up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 16, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

Vanke shares set to rise as Chinese boardroom battle heats up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares in China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's biggest home builder, were set to rise 2 percent on Tuesday after China Evergrande Group raised its stake to nearly 7 percent, upping the ante in a complex battle for control of Vanke.

Evergrande, ranked second among China's residential property developers, purchased another 2.14 percent stake in Vanke for 5.46 billion yuan ($823 million), it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday. The move makes Evergrande the third-largest shareholder in Vanke, worth about $40 billion by market value.

Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated to open at HK$20.90 ahead of the start of trading on the bourse, up 2 percent from their Monday close. Its Shenzhen-listed stock rose by the daily 10 percent limit on Monday.

Shares in acquisitive Evergrande, increasingly active in buying stakes in other firms, were due to open up 1.4 percent.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.