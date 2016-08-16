Vanke shares set to rise as Chinese boardroom battle heats up

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares in China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's biggest home builder, were set to rise 2 percent on Tuesday after China Evergrande Group raised its stake to nearly 7 percent, upping the ante in a complex battle for control of Vanke.

Evergrande, ranked second among China's residential property developers, purchased another 2.14 percent stake in Vanke for 5.46 billion yuan ($823 million), it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday. The move makes Evergrande the third-largest shareholder in Vanke, worth about $40 billion by market value.

Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated to open at HK$20.90 ahead of the start of trading on the bourse, up 2 percent from their Monday close. Its Shenzhen-listed stock rose by the daily 10 percent limit on Monday.

Shares in acquisitive Evergrande, increasingly active in buying stakes in other firms, were due to open up 1.4 percent.