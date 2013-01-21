FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Vanke shares soar on B-share migration to Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

China Vanke shares soar on B-share migration to Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares in major Chinese property developer China Vanke Co Ltd opened at their 10 percent upper limit on Monday after the company announced it will move its foreign-currency B-shares from the Shenzhen market to Hong Kong.

Vanke’s B-shares, which are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, opened at HK$13.75 ($1.77) per share from HK$12.50 at last close.

Its yuan-denominated A-shares opened at 11.23 yuan ($1.81) per share up from 10.21 yuan.

Trading in Vanke shares has been suspended since December 25 when the company suspended trading pending an announcement. It announced the plan to shift the shares to Hong Kong on Friday. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.