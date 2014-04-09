FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke says overseas investment in next 5 years won't exceed 10 pct of total
April 9, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

China Vanke says overseas investment in next 5 years won't exceed 10 pct of total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the mainland’s largest listed developer, said on Wednesday its total overseas investment for the next five years would not exceed 10 percent of overall investment over that period.

Vanke president Yu Liang, speaking at a real estate forum in Hong Kong, also said without elaborating that the company was interested in investing in logistics properties.

Vanke has joined a host of Chinese developers in venturing overseas at a time when tighter liquidity is fuelling worries over the outlook for China’s property market. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

