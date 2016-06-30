Key Vanke shareholder China Resources opposes proposal to oust board

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd's No. 2 shareholder China Resources Group said on Thursday that it opposed plans by a bigger shareholder to oust the property developer's board.

Financial conglomerate Baoneng is seeking the removal of Vanke's board - a move it made after Vanke announced a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake.

Shares of Vanke in Hong Kong jumped more than 5 percent, compared to a 1.5 percent gain in the broader market. Vanke's shares in Shenzhen have been suspended since Dec. 18. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)