FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Key Vanke shareholder China Resources opposes proposal to oust board
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 30, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Key Vanke shareholder China Resources opposes proposal to oust board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd's No. 2 shareholder China Resources Group said on Thursday that it opposed plans by a bigger shareholder to oust the property developer's board.

Financial conglomerate Baoneng is seeking the removal of Vanke's board - a move it made after Vanke announced a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake.

Shares of Vanke in Hong Kong jumped more than 5 percent, compared to a 1.5 percent gain in the broader market. Vanke's shares in Shenzhen have been suspended since Dec. 18. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.