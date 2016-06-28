Shenzhen bourse queries Vanke shareholders' stance on Shenzhen Metro deal

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it is seeking clarification from China Vanke’s two largest shareholders as to whether they are acting in concert to block the company’s $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro.

Fearing a hostile takeover bid by financial conglomerate Baoneng, Vanke’s management has announced a deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would make the subway operator its largest shareholder while the stakes held by Baoneng and state-owned China Resources would be diluted.

Striking back, Baoneng has called for the ouster of Vanke’s board while China Resources has separately said that it opposes the deal and would vote against it.

Baoneng currently holds around 24 percent of Vanke while China Resources holds about 15 percent. Together, the two have sufficient votes to block the deal, the bourse said.

If a deal with Shenzhen Metro went through, those stakes would be reduced to around 19 percent and 12 percent.

In a letter to one of Baoneng’s firms that holds shares in Vanke, the bourse also asked whether the firm had considered the impact of calling for an ouster of the board without proposing replacements.

The exchange has also queried if Baoneng broke an earlier promise to not change the make-up of the board or the senior management.

Vanke executives told shareholders on Monday that the newly unveiled plans by Baoneng to get rid of the board were already threatening the health of the company.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s also said late on Monday that it viewed the proposed removal of Vanke’s directors as potentially damaging its rating or outlook.