a year ago
China Vanke shares fall 10 pct in resumed trade in Shenzhen, HK stocks jump
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 4, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

China Vanke shares fall 10 pct in resumed trade in Shenzhen, HK stocks jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Property developer China Vanke Co Ltd's Shenzhen shares fell by their daily limit of 10 percent on Monday as trading resumed on the mainland bourse after a suspension of more than six months pending a restructuring plan.

The stock, suspended since Dec. 18, fell to 21.99 yuan before the daily limit drop triggered a new halt.

Meanwhile Hong Kong shares of China Vanke, embroiled in one of China's most-high profile corporate power struggles, rose 4.6 percent in early trade after it rejected a shareholder call for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at ousting its board. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

