a year ago
UPDATE 1-China Vanke's HK shares jump after firm rejects investor plan to oust board
July 4, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-China Vanke's HK shares jump after firm rejects investor plan to oust board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Biggest investor Baoneng seeking to replace Vanke directors

* Row after Vanke $6.9 bln accord with Shenzhen Metro Group

* Deal with Shenzhen Metro would dilute Baoneng's 24.3 pct stake (Recasts lead, adds details)

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China Vanke's Hong Kong shares jumped over 7 percent in early trading on Monday after the property developer rejected a call from its biggest shareholder for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at ousting its board.

Embroiled in one of China's most-high profile corporate power struggles, financial conglomerate Baoneng is seeking the removal of Vanke's board after the property firm said it had struck a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake.

Despite the Vanke board's initial rejection, Baoneng, if it insists, can still propose to a supervisory committee that an extraordinary shareholder meeting be called to oust the board and the chairman. Baoneng has a 24.3 percent stake in Vanke.

It can then also renew its own call for a shareholder meeting if the supervisory committee doesn't agree.

Meantime Vanke's Shenzhen shares fell by their daily limit of 10 percent on Monday as trading resumed on the mainland bourse after a suspension of more than six months pending a restructuring plan.

The stock, suspended since Dec. 18, fell to 21.99 yuan before the daily limit drop triggered a new halt. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
