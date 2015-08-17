FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer China Vanke says 5,200 units damaged in Tianjin blasts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 17, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Developer China Vanke says 5,200 units damaged in Tianjin blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country’s largest property developer, said on Monday 5,200 residential units at three of its developments were affected by blasts in the northeastern city of Tianjin last week.

At an earnings briefing in Hong Kong, Yu Liang, China Vanke’s president, said homeowners were inspecting the extent of the damage at their units on Monday.

On Sunday, Vanke reported its core profit in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent, reversing a decline in the first quarter, and gave a more upbeat outlook as the property market bottomed out. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.