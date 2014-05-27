China Vanke says expects to list in HK in second half of June

DONGGUAN, China, May 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the country’s top residential aims to list in Hong Kong in the second half of June, part of its effort to expand its business overseas and tap the offshore capital market.

Vanke’s president, Yu Liang, speaking to reporters at its research and development centre in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, also said the golden era for the country’s property market has passed and he sees no bubble forming.

The company has joined a host of Chinese developers in stepping up its overseas ventures at a time when tighter liquidity, oversupply and slowing transactions on the mainland are fuelling worries over the outlook for the country’s property market.