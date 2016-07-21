FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China Vanke and top shareholder face questioning from securities watchdog
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 21, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

China Vanke and top shareholder face questioning from securities watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co and its biggest shareholder received notices on Thursday from China's securities regulator that they have violated disclosure regulations on shareholding changes at the property development company.

China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also requires executives from both parties to meet regulatory officials to discuss the matter, Vanke said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Vanke has been embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial conglomerate Baoneng, which is its biggest shareholder and has built up a stake of 25 percent.

Fearing a hostile takeover, Vanke unveiled a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake. Baoneng, for its part, has tried unsuccessfully to oust the Vanke board.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
