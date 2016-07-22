FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-China Vanke and top shareholder face questioning from securities watchdog
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 22, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-China Vanke and top shareholder face questioning from securities watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CSRC comments)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co and its biggest shareholder received notices on Thursday from China's securities regulator that they had violated disclosure regulations on shareholding changes at the property development company.

China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also requires executives from both parties to meet regulatory officials to discuss the matter, Vanke said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

A CSRC spokesman confirmed the investigation at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"Vanke and related shareholders have so far failed to put forward effective measures to iron out their differences," the spokesman was quoted by the regulator's official weibo as saying.

"Instead, they have sharpened their contradictions in disregard of the interests of small investors. CSRC expresses its condemnation towards Vanke's management."

Vanke has been embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial conglomerate Baoneng, which is its biggest shareholder and has built up a stake of 25 percent.

Fearing a hostile takeover, Vanke unveiled a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake. Baoneng, for its part, has tried unsuccessfully to oust the Vanke board.

Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Nathaniel Taplin and Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.