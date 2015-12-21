FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese developer Vanke says to disclose restructuring plan in 30 days
December 21, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese developer Vanke says to disclose restructuring plan in 30 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co , the country’s biggest home builder, said it is planning a major restructuring and will disclose details within 30 days.

Vanke’s Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed shares were suspended from trading on Friday afternoon, after a war of words broke out between Vanke Chairman Wang Shi and its biggest shareholder over control of the company.

Vanke said in an exchange filing late on Sunday that the company would disclose details of the restructuring plan before Jan. 18, 2016, and the share suspension would shield investors from possible fluctuations in prices due to uncertainty.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Friday that Wang did not welcome property and insurance group Shenzhen Jushenghua Co as its largest shareholder, saying the firm lacked “credibility” and would negatively impact Vanke.

In response, Jushenghua parent Baoneng Group said on its website that since its founding in 1992, the group had created huge value to its clients and enjoyed a “good reputation”. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Engen Tham; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
