China Vanke says to continue A-share trading suspension

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of China Vanke Co Ltd, the mainland’s biggest property developer by sales, voted on Thursday to continue suspending trading of its A shares listed in Shenzhen, the official Shanghai Securities Journal reported.

The trading suspension, which began on December 18 afternoon as the company prepares for “a material asset restructuring”, will continue until June 18, the newspaper reported on its website, citing the voting results.

Vanke said on Sunday it has signed a deal worth up to $9.3 billion that could make state-owned subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group its biggest investor, intensifying a battle for control between Vanke’s management and biggest current shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng.

The developer previously said it was talking to several potential cooperation partners, without disclosing names, as it sought to remould its operations in the wake of Baoneng becoming a major but uninvited shareholder. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)