UPDATE 1-China Vanke says A-shares to remain suspended

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the mainland’s biggest property developer by sales, said on Thursday its shareholders had voted to maintain the suspension of its A shares listed in Shenzhen.

The shares, which were suspended on Dec. 18 pending “a material asset restructuring” of the company, will remain suspended no later than June 18, Vanke said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The statement confirmed an earlier report by the official Shanghai Securities Journal, which had cited the results of the shareholder vote.

Vanke’s Hong Kong-listed shares have not been suspended.

Vanke said on Sunday it had signed a deal worth up to $9.3 billion that could make subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group its biggest investor, the latest round in a battle for control between Vanke management and the biggest current shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng.

The developer had previously said it was talking to several potential cooperation partners, without disclosing names, as it sought to revamp its operations following Baoneng’s uninvited purchase of more than 20 percent of Vanke last December. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Lee Chyen Yee; editing by David Clarke)