China Vanke considers independent investments in Hong Kong property

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , China’s top property developer, on Tuesday said it would consider independent investments in the Hong Kong property market, rather than exclusively pursuing partnerships as in the past.

At an earnings briefing, President Yu Liang said he was confident in Hong Kong’s property market, though there is the possibility of a rise in interest rates later in the year that analysts say could weigh on the market.

The developer also said land prices in China have not yet returned to reasonable levels.

On Monday, China Vanke said core profit for 2014 rose 3.1 percent to 15.6 billion yuan ($2.52 billion), missing analyst estimates. ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Clare Baldwin; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing)