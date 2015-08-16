FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke says H1 core profit up 5.5 pct
August 16, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

China Vanke says H1 core profit up 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the nation’s largest property developer, said its core profit in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent amid a property market recovery.

Core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, was 4.81 billion yuan ($752.6 million) in the first half, compared with 4.56 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net profit edged up 0.8 percent to 4.85 billion yuan.

“From a short-term perspective, the markets in major cities have bottomed out, with market confidence gradually recovered. Relatively relaxed industry and monetary policies have provided a solid foundation for market recovery,” Yu Liang, president of Vanke, said in a statement.

China’s property sales bottomed out in the first half after declining for more than a year, propped up by a barrage of government support measures since last September that include fewer home purchase restrictions and lower interest rates. ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Dale Hudson)

