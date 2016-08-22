FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares of China Vanke rise over 2 pct after H1 profit jump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 22, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares of China Vanke rise over 2 pct after H1 profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China Vanke's Hong Kong shares rose over 2 percent in early trading on Monday after China's biggest home builder said first-half profit rose 10 percent, even though business has been bit a high-profile battle for control of the firm.

Vanke's Shenzhen-listed shares gained 3.6 percent.

While net profit grew in the six months ended June, Vanke said some of its partners and customers have raised concerns about the company's prospects as a result of its spat with its biggest shareholder, Baoneng Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.