China vehicle numbers to double by 2020-Xinhua
July 31, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

China vehicle numbers to double by 2020-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Transport projected on Tuesday the country will have more than 200 million vehicles on the road by 2020, roughly double the number in 2011, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Rapid urbanization and ballooning vehicle numbers will require more intelligent traffic management systems to reduce congestion, Xinhua said.

By the end of 2011, the number of vehicles in China exceeded 100 million, according to Ministry of Transport’s website. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Mark Potter)

