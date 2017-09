BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam has gone around the world to make “irresponsible accusations” against China, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a regular briefing on Thursday.

Vietnam is embroiled in a territorial row with China that flared up after Beijing deployed an oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea. (Reporting By Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan)