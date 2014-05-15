China expresses serious concern over violence in Vietnam

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - China expressed serious concern over violence in Vietnam on Thursday and urged it to punish lawbreakers and compensate victims after more than 20 people were killed in anti-Chinese riots.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing on Thursday.

The riots have sparked one of the worst breakdowns in Sino-Vietnamese relations since the neighbours fought a brief border war in 1979. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)