FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese oil rig finishes exploration in waters off Vietnam - Xinhua
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese oil rig finishes exploration in waters off Vietnam - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - A Chinese oil rig has finished exploration near the Paracel islands in the South China Sea and will be relocated, the official Xinhua news agency said, more than two months after its deployment to waters also claimed by Vietnam hurt ties with Hanoi.

Xinhua said the rig was scheduled to be moved to what it called the Hainan Lingshui project operations. It gave no date or location for its next job, although Lingshui is a region on the coast of China’s southern Hainan island.

The brief report quoted the rig’s operator, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), as saying drilling had been successfully completed on Tuesday. China had previously said the rig was scheduled to explore the waters around the Paracels until mid-August.

Hanoi has said the $1 billion deepwater rig is in its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf. China has said the rig was operating completely within its waters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.