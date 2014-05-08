FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls on Vietnam to withdraw ships from South China Sea
May 8, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

China calls on Vietnam to withdraw ships from South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China on demanded on Thursday that Vietnam withdraw its ships from a part of the disputed South China Sea, saying that Vietnamese ships intentionally collided with Chinese vessels in the area.

Yi Xianliang, deputy director-general of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, also said at a briefing that Vietnam had sent armed vessels to the area, but China only had civilian ships there. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)

