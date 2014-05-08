China calls on Vietnam to withdraw ships from South China Sea

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China on demanded on Thursday that Vietnam withdraw its ships from a part of the disputed South China Sea, saying that Vietnamese ships intentionally collided with Chinese vessels in the area.

Yi Xianliang, deputy director-general of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, also said at a briefing that Vietnam had sent armed vessels to the area, but China only had civilian ships there. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)