FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics to seek compensation from Vietnam over damage
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 19, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Formosa Plastics to seek compensation from Vietnam over damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group, one of the companies worst affected by anti-China riots in Vietnam last week, said on Monday it will request compensation from the Vietnamese government for damages to its facilities.

The company, Taiwan’s largest investor in Vietnam, did not provide a figure for damages incurred during the unrest over a territorial dispute between China and Vietnam.

Formosa Plastics Group had previously said that one of its Vietnam-based factories had been set ablaze after rioters attacked the factory, leading to one death.

Reporting By Michael Gold; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.