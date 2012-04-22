VOLKSWAGEN EYEING MORE FACTORIES IN WESTERN CHINA, SALES CHIEF SAYS IN BEIJING

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen may build more factories in Western China after announcing plans to set up a new plant in Xinjiang province, the company’s sales chief, Christian Klingler said on Sunday at a reception of the Beijing auto show.

“We believe there is great potential for car sales in Western China,” he said. “The new plant (in Xinjiang) is going to be only one part of our ‘go west’ strategy.”

Chinese Premier Wen Jiaobing is expected to sign the deal on Monday in Germany to build the Xinjiang factory with Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn.