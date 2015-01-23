FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China ministry denies civil servant wages raised significantly
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

China ministry denies civil servant wages raised significantly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China on Friday said it had not significantly raised civil servants’ wages, denying state media reports and a government document that the wages were raised in October.

The document, dated Jan. 12 and seen by Reuters, showed wages were raised at least 31 percent.

Asked about the reports at a press conference, Li Zhong, a spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said: “The information is not the truth.”

He added there was still a process ahead to determine the nature of any future wage hikes.

Beijing is working to combat corruption and lift the spending power of millions as the country seeks to boost consumption. Low pay for civil servants is one of the main drivers of corruption as workers seek supplementary income, critics say.

Li said local governments still must sort out how to implement any future salary hikes, and other problems, like weeding out compensation for people who don’t actually work at government agencies but are listed as staff, should take priority.

Hu Xiaoyi, vice minister at the ministry, told reporters on Monday that the cabinet had agreed to “adjust” the basic wages of civil servants.

As part of the revision, subsidies and performance bonuses for government workers would be frozen, the document said.

The monthly salary of ordinary government workers is as low as 510 yuan ($82), while the standard monthly salary of China’s most senior leaders, including President Xi Jinping, starts from 5,250 yuan ($845), the document showed.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.