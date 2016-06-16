FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Dalian Wanda announces marketing, licensing deal with basketball's governing body
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

China's Dalian Wanda announces marketing, licensing deal with basketball's governing body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda has agreed to a marketing and licensing deal with basketball's international governing body FIBA, the company said on Thursday.

According to a partnership deal running to 2033, Wanda will be FIBA's worldwide exclusive partner for sale and marketing of worldwide sponsorship and licensing rights for FIBA events, including four basketball World Cups and their qualifiers, according to a press release issued by Wanda.

China will host the men's basketball World Cup in 2019 for the first time, the world governing body announced in August last year. (Reporting by Matthew Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.