China's Dalian Wanda plans IPO for combined Legendary, Wanda movie production unit

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group plans to pair newly acquired Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment with its in-house film production unit and seek a stock market listing for the packaged operations, Wanda’s chairman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wang Jianlin did not specify a timetable for an initial public offering listing, nor say where it would occur.

Wanda said earlier on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment for about $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)