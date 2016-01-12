FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian Wanda plans IPO for combined Legendary, Wanda movie production unit
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda plans IPO for combined Legendary, Wanda movie production unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group plans to pair newly acquired Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment with its in-house film production unit and seek a stock market listing for the packaged operations, Wanda’s chairman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wang Jianlin did not specify a timetable for an initial public offering listing, nor say where it would occur.

Wanda said earlier on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment for about $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.