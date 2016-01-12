FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian Wanda buys control of U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in $3.5 bln deal
January 12, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda buys control of U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in $3.5 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment in a deal worth about $3.5 billion.

Wanda’s chairman Wang Jianlin, China’s richest man, said at a news conference in Beijing that the Chinese firm was acquiring Legendary Entertainment for both intellectual property reasons and the studio’s movies. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month a deal had been agreed.

Wanda is already the world’s biggest movie theater operator, controlling AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, North America’s second-largest cinema chain, and Australian movie theater company Hoyt’s Group. Wanda Cinema Line Corp , the group’s domestically listed firm, is the biggest theatre operator in China. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

