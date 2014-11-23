FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Dalian Wanda plans more than 150 hotels by 2018 - Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese developer Dalian Wanda plans more than 150 hotels by 2018 - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group plans to build more than 150 premium hotels around the world by 2018 in an expansion of its luxury hotel business, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

The announcement comes as Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, plans to raise up to $6 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering this year.

The targeted overseas markets for the new hotels include Europe, the United States and Australia, Xinhua said, citing the group.

The group, chaired by Wang Jianlin, one of China’s richest men, was founded in 1988 and operates in four major industries - commercial property, luxury hotels, culture and tourism and department stores. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.