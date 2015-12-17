FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bidders shortlisted in sale of German waste manager - sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 17, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bidders shortlisted in sale of German waste manager - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Three bidders have been shortlisted in an auction of German waste management company EEW in a deal potentially worth more than 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

Chinese Beijing Enterprise Holdings, Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium comprising infrastructure investor Macquarie and German utility Steag have been asked to hand in final bids for Energy from Waste (EEW) by late January, the people added.

EEW’s private equity owner EQT as well as the bidders declined to comment, except for Beijing Enterprises and Beijing Capital which were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.