Bidders shortlisted in sale of German waste manager - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Three bidders have been shortlisted in an auction of German waste management company EEW in a deal potentially worth more than 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

Chinese Beijing Enterprise Holdings, Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium comprising infrastructure investor Macquarie and German utility Steag have been asked to hand in final bids for Energy from Waste (EEW) by late January, the people added.

EEW’s private equity owner EQT as well as the bidders declined to comment, except for Beijing Enterprises and Beijing Capital which were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Jussi Rosendahl)