German waste manager attracts new Chinese bidders - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Several Chinese companies are fighting over German waste management company Energy from Waste (EEW) in a deal potentially worth about 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion), several people familiar with the matter said.

Among those groups, handing in final bids on Monday will be Chinese groups that have entered or re-entered the race in its final stage, they said.

Beijing Enterprise, China Tianying a consortium comprising Beijing Capital and German utility Steag as well as Finnish utility Fortum are expected to hand in offers.

Beijing Capital Group had initially dropped out of the race alongside China Everbright as their offers came in below the cut-off price of 1.7 billion euros, while Tianying had not been on the original shortlist.

EQT as well as the bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment outside regular office hours.

For 2015, EEW is expected to post core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, of 190 million euros.

If the final enterprise value - including stakes of minority shareholders - remains at more than 1.8 billion euros that would be roughly in line with the 9 times core earnings that China’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure paid for AVR when it bought the Dutch energy-from-waste company in 2013.

EEW's private equity owner EQT as well as the bidders declined to comment, except for Beijing Enterprises and Beijing Capital which were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9166 euros)