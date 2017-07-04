* Scale of cuts equivalent to 13 coal-fired power stations
* Hydro is China's 2nd biggest power source
* Closures come as physical coal prices in Australia rally
BEIJING, July 4 The Three Gorges and Gezhouba,
two of China's top hydropower plants, have closed capacity by as
much as two-thirds, state media said on Tuesday, as torrential
rains across the south triggered drastic steps to ease pressure
on the Yangtze River.
Days of heavy rainfall have pushed water levels in more than
60 rivers in southern China above warning levels. Floods have
damaged crops, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and
killed at least 33, while the north has wilted in a heat wave
and drought-like conditions.
The Three Gorges dam is the world's biggest power station by
far, with an installed generation capacity of 22,500 megawatts
(MW), equivalent to about 20 coal-fired stations.
The two power stations in Hubei province have stopped 26
generators, due to flood pressure in the middle and lower
reaches of the Yangtze River, Asia's longest river, the
state-run Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Three Gorges Corp
, the world's largest hydroelectric power producer.
Hydropower is China's second largest electricity source
after coal. The shutdowns have cut capacity by 13.52 gigawatts
(GW) to just 7.5 GW. The Three Gorges plant has reduced capacity
to 6 GW from 18.12 GW, while Gezhouba, some 38 kms (23 miles)
away, has halved capacity to 1.5 GW from 2.9 GW.
Phones calls to Three Gorges were unanswered.
Hydropower schemes can shut during times of high rainfall to
to prevent flooding downstream or to protect their turbines.
Such measures are frequent during the rainy season in
China's south, but Li Rong, power analyst with consultancy SIA
Energy, said the size of the current shutdown was unprecedented.
He estimated it at 200 GW hours of daily electricity output,
about 40 percent of demand in Shanghai, China's most populated
city, during the summer peak season.
While the heavy rainfall has led to short-term power
shutdowns, it is also helping to replenish reservoir levels in
the country's south, which had been falling in recent months,
hurting output of hydro power.
Most of the nation's hydro power plants are located in the
southern provinces of Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan and Guizhou.
Any prolonged closure of the generators will renew concerns
about higher demand for coal to fuel the nation's thousands of
thermal power plants as a weeks-long heatwave scorches the
north.
Traders said that it would take at least a dozen large
fossil fuel or nuclear power stations to make up for the hydro
restrictions.
In recent weeks, Beijing has urged coal mines to ramp up
output to ensure electricity supplies during peak hours as a
prolonged bout of hot weather across the north has boosted
demand for air conditioning.
On Tuesday, coal for export from Australia's Newcastle
terminal hit their highest since April, with mining outages
tightening supply amid strong northern hemisphere summer demand.
