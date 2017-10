WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - The global economic situation has been getting better so far this year, but the recovery is still fragile, China’s Prime Minister Wen Jiabao said in Warsaw on Thursday.

Wen, on his first visit to Poland in more than two decades, also said China was ready to reduce trade imbalances with eastern and southern European countries and would set up a dedicated fund as well as a credit line to achieve that.