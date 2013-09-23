China 2013/14 wheat imports seen at 7.5 mln T after bad weather

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top wheat producer, is likely to purchase a total of 7.5 million tonnes of wheat from overseas markets in 2013/14 after bad weather damaged domestic crops, an official think tank said on Monday.

China has already ordered 3.7 million tonnes from the United States and 2.2 million tonnes from Australia, as well as 220,000 tonnes from France, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC) said in a report. (www.grain.gov.cn).

CNGOIC has revised up its import forecast from an earlier 6.5 million tonnes for the year ending May 2014. The revised figure represents the highest imports for China in a decade after bad weather damaged wheat harvested in May and June. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)