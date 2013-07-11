FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 2013/14 wheat imports seen up 79 pct on year after crop damage-CNGOIC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 11, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

China 2013/14 wheat imports seen up 79 pct on year after crop damage-CNGOIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top wheat grower, is expected to import 5 million tonnes of the grain in 2013/14, up 79 percent from the previous year after its domestic harvest was damaged by bad weather, according to a forecast by an official think tank.

China bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. wheat in early July in a flurry of deals after U.S. prices fell to near the lowest levels in a year. The damage to China’s harvest has kept local prices strong, spurring the call on imports. .

The China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC) revised upward the figure from its earlier estimate of 3.5 million tonnes for the year beginning June. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.