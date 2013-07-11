UPDATE 1-China 2013/14 wheat imports seen at decade-high after crop damage-CNGOIC

(Gives further estimates for wheat harvest, consumption; adds impact on prices) BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China, the world's top wheat grower, is expected to import the highest volume of the grain in a decade in 2013/2014 after its domestic harvest was damaged by bad weather, according to a forecast by an official think tank. China's wheat imports in the year beginning June is forecast at 5 million tonnes, up 73 percent from 2.89 million tonnes the previous year, according to the forecast by China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC). China bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. wheat in early July in a flurry of deals after U.S. prices fell to near the lowest levels in a year. The damage to China's harvest has kept local prices strong, spurring the call on imports. China's import buying has supported U.S. wheat futures , which rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to trade around the highest in two weeks. China's state grain stockpiler China Grain Reserves Corporation (Sinograin) has stopped buying wheat from the country's top wheat region of Henan to cool local prices that spiked after rains damaged crops. Domestic wheat is trading at it highest in six months. Rains in late May damaged domestic wheat quality in Henan, where about 10 million tonnes had to be downgraded to feed-use purpose, analysts estimated. CNGOIC revised upward the forecast for 2013/14 from an earlier estimate of 3.5 million tonnes of wheat imports for the year, although the think tank maintained this year's domestic harvest estimate unchanged from its last month's forecast. China is expected to produce 120.6 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, almost flat from last year, CNGOIC said. Consumption is likely to fall by 1.4 percent from last year largely due to the reduction of wheat use as a substitute for corn. Chinese feed mills used 21 million tonnes of cheap wheat to substitute for expensive corn last year. This year, the volume for corn substitution is seen falling to 17.5 million tonnes, according to CNGOIC. The centre gives the following forecast (in million tonnes): Wheat 2013/14 2012/13 Output 120.63 120.58 Of which Winter wheat 115.3 114.8 Import 5.0 2.89 Total consumption: 123.5 125.3 of which: milling 89.0 87.60 feed use 17.5 21.0 (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Tom Hogue)