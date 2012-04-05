FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank readies $100 mln for rural China-Xinhua
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 6 years

World Bank readies $100 mln for rural China-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 5 (Reuters) - The World Bank plans to extend $100 million of loans to help build rural infrastructure and preserve ancient residences in eastern China’s Huangshan city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The city, named after a mountain there, needs $200 million for a five-year project, which will start towards the end of 2012, to build roads to villages, clean up the rural environment and protect houses from ancient times, the report said.

Xinhua said that the World Bank had sent an inspection team to the city before approving the loan, which it said was the first of its kind from the Bank to China to help construct modern villages while preserving historical buildings. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.