China's appeal fails to overturn WTO rare earths ruling

GENEVA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China has lost its appeal at the World Trade Organization in a case brought by the United States, the European Union and Japan to challenge China’s restrictions on rare earths exports, according to a WTO Appellate Body ruling published on Thursday.

“...China has not demonstrated that the export quotas that China applies to various forms of rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum by virtue of the series of measures at issue are justified...,” the document’s conclusion said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)