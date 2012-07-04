FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Wuhan Steel denies exit of Brazil mill plan
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2012 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

China's Wuhan Steel denies exit of Brazil mill plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China’s Wuhan Iron & Steel Group, the country’s fourth-largest steel producer, denied a media report that said the company had abandoned plans to build a $5 billion steel plant in Brazil due to logistics and coking coal supply issues.

The proposed 5 million-tonnes per year plant, which could be China’s largest investment in Brazil and its biggest steel plant build overseas, is a joint venture between the Chinese steel mill and Brazil’s EBX Group.

“There was no withdrawal and the two parties are still working on the project,” the company spokesman said.

He did not disclose at which stage the project was now.

The 21st Century Business Herald cited two sources saying Wuhan Steel dropped out the plan after a series of feasibility studies found the project was too risky due to issues including logistics, transport and coking coal supplies.

“Wuhan Steel’s unit in Brazil hasn’t received any notice to call off the feasibility study, and the two parties are moving ahead according to the plan,” the company said in its official microblog Weibo, China’s twitter. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.