FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuan tests wider daily trading range for first time
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Yuan tests wider daily trading range for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s yuan fell to 6.3112 per dollar early Friday afternoon, for the first time pushing the dollar/yuan exchange beyond the 0.5 percent band that had previously restricted its daily movement.

The People’s Bank of China expanded the yuan’s daily allowable trading band to 1.0 percent on either side of the daily midpoint effective from April 16, a doubling of the 0.5 percent band previously in effect.

Until Friday, it had not traded beyond the 0.5 percent range in spot trade. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.