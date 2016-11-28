China state-owned banks sell dollars in onshore market, yuan firms- traders

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Chinese banks were seen selling dollars in the onshore spot foreign exchange market on Monday morning, in the wake of comments by a central banker that the yuan had the conditions to be stable and strong, two traders said.

"Big state banks were offering dollar liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

The yuan strengthened to 6.9024 per dollar from Friday's closing price of 6.9170.

Yi Gang, central bank vice governor, said on Sunday that current conditions point to a stabilisation of the yuan after a volatile recent performance against the U.S. dollar, and the currency remains strong.