Bank of China president hopes yuan fully convertible in 10-12 years
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

Bank of China president hopes yuan fully convertible in 10-12 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - The president of Bank of China, the country’s fourth-largest banks, said on Friday that he hopes China can allow its currency to be fully convertible in 10 to 12 years, as the country further deregulates the domestic capital markets, promotes the use of the yuan overseas and reforms the financial system.

Li Lihui made the comments at the Lujiazui Forum, an annual gathering of financial executives and policymakers in Shanghai.

China’s currency is currently convertible for trade and other current account transactions, but largely non-convertible for capital and financial account transactions. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

