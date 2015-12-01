FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says no basis for the yuan to continue to devalue - PBOC
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 2:39 AM / 2 years ago

China says no basis for the yuan to continue to devalue - PBOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday there was no basis for the yuan to continue to devalue and it would keep the currency basically stable.

Inclusion of the yuan into the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) would make the yuan more stable, Yi Gang, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund admitted China’s yuan into its benchmark currency basket on Monday, alongside the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen. Some traders have expected Beijing will start to allow the currency to weaken soon after to reflect China’s slowing economy.

Inclusion in the SDR also will make yuan cross border investment more convenient, he said.

The inclusion of China’s yuan into the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket is not a one-off move, he said, and reforms will continue.

The inclusion of the yuan into the SDR shows that international society has acknowledged China’s economic development, he said.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.