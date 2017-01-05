FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China's yuan closes up nearly 1 percent against the dollar
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 8 months ago

China's yuan closes up nearly 1 percent against the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's spot yuan finished up nearly 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, supported by gains by the offshore yuan.

The spot market opened at 6.9280 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8817 at 4:30 p.m (0830 GMT), 489 pips away from the previous late session close and 0.71 percent firmer than the midpoint.

The yuan had settled at 6.9485 at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, and finished that day's late session at 6.9306.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

China takes the official market closing price at 4:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) into consideration when it fixes the official guidance rate, in an effort to let market forces play a bigger role in determining the yuan's value. The market also has a special evening session lasting until 11:30 p.m. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

