China c.bank says new FX purchase reserve requirements to cover all derivatives - document
September 2, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank says new FX purchase reserve requirements to cover all derivatives - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said that its planned foreign exchange purchase reserves to be implemented in October will include all derivative products, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Reserve ratios would be set at 20 percent of the nominal value of forwards and swap contracts and 50 percent of the nominal value of principal for options, the document by the People’s Bank of China dated on Wednesday said.

The PBOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

China’s central bank plans to tighten rules on trading of currency forwards from October, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, in a move to curb speculation and volatility after a shock devaluation of the currency last month.

Wednesday’s document explained the forwards rules and expanded them to all derivatives. (Reporting by Mechelle Chen in Hong Kong and Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Pete Sweeney)

