LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Offshore rates for China’s yuan fell on Thursday to their lowest since the second round of a hefty two-day devaluation of the currency in August, hit by a combination of the dollar’s broad strength and Beijing’s steady weakening of the currency.

After Chinese authorities again set tightly-controlled onshore rates lower, the offshore rate in London trade was down as much as 0.6 percent on the day at 6.5657 yuan per dollar . (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly)