China appoints Bank of China as yuan clearing bank in Paris
September 15, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

China appoints Bank of China as yuan clearing bank in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had appointed Bank of China, the country’s main foreign exchange lender, as the yuan clearing service bank in Paris - the latest move to expand the offshore yuan market.

The People’s Bank of China made the announcement in a statement posted on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

The Bank of China was previously selected to provide yuan clearing services in Frankfurt and Australia.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

